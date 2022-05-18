Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) shares dropped after Stifel lowered its rating on stock, from $13 to $11, while maintaining a hold rating

The ratings cut follows the clothing firm's Q1 report that exceeded expectations, but shares sank as inflation and supply chain problems overshadowed an earnings beat.

CEO Steve Bratspies stated that demand for the company's products continues to be strong into the second quarter as consumer strength proves resilient. However, he added that the company is seriously challenged by both supply chain and inflationary impacts that curtail its ability to capitalize upon that demand.

Although Hanesbrands (HBI) reaffirmed its FY22 guidance ranges for sales, operating profit and EPS, it expects an incremental $65M of net cost headwinds due to increased challenges in the global operating environment. It sees operating profit and EPS near the low-end of its guidance range.

"Incremental issues that are out of management's control, foreign exchange headwinds and incremental supply chain constraints (for instance), are negatively impacting the near-term outlook," CL King analyst Steven Marotta wrote.

UBS also cut target on the stock from $18 to $14 following Q1 earnings announcement and maintained a neutral rating.

Hanesbrands (HBI) shares are currently down ~7% to $12.22 and have slid 28% YTD