Hanesbrands stock drops as Stifel lowers target amid FX, supply chain headwinds

May 18, 2022 11:32 AM ETHanesbrands Inc. (HBI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart on blue theme screen, market volatility, up and down trend. Stock trading, crypto currency background.

Maximusnd/iStock via Getty Images

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) shares dropped after Stifel lowered its rating on stock, from $13 to $11, while maintaining a hold rating

The ratings cut follows the clothing firm's Q1 report that exceeded expectations, but shares sank as inflation and supply chain problems overshadowed an earnings beat.

CEO Steve Bratspies stated that demand for the company's products continues to be strong into the second quarter as consumer strength proves resilient. However, he added that the company is seriously challenged by both supply chain and inflationary impacts that curtail its ability to capitalize upon that demand.

Although Hanesbrands (HBI) reaffirmed its FY22 guidance ranges for sales, operating profit and EPS, it expects an incremental $65M of net cost headwinds due to increased challenges in the global operating environment. It sees operating profit and EPS near the low-end of its guidance range.

"Incremental issues that are out of management's control, foreign exchange headwinds and incremental supply chain constraints (for instance), are negatively impacting the near-term outlook," CL King analyst Steven Marotta wrote.

UBS also cut target on the stock from $18 to $14 following Q1 earnings announcement and maintained a neutral rating.

Hanesbrands (HBI) shares are currently down ~7% to $12.22 and have slid 28% YTD

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.