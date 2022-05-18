Chinese gas and diesel exports collapse; Beijing capitalizes on new role in oil market
May 18, 2022 11:41 AM ETUSO, PSX, MPC, VLO, CVX, XOMBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor44 Comments
- Chinese diesel output rose 14% in April while diesel exports fell 81%; gasoline output fell 6% while exports fell 40%; in aggregate, oil product exports fell over ~50% year on year (XOM) (CVX) (VLO) (MPC) (PSX).
- The monthly customs data is volatile; however, year-to-date gasoline and diesel exports have fallen by 39% and 82% respectively, with declines accelerating in recent months.
- The phenomena has left experts puzzled, as record refined product margins, and reduced domestic demand, should lead to higher export quotas and increased high-margin international sales.
- However, refinery closures in the West and the self-sanctioning of Russian diesel exports have cemented China's role as both the world's largest buyer of oil, and now the world's largest "incremental seller" of refined oil products; a role it appears to be capitalizing on.
- As the world's largest importer of crude oil (USO), China likely prefers lower crude oil prices; given its size, China can reduce effective crude demand by reducing refining runs and exports.
- As the only country in the world to meaningfully increase refining capacity over the past decade, China policy measures and export quotas can also impact demand for crude oil outside of China.
- As gasoline prices at the pump are forecast to hit $6.00 in the US this summer, and as Sri Lanka has run out of oil products entirely, China has shown little willingness to increase exports to balance oil product markets.
- By cutting gasoline and diesel exports, leaving consumers outside of China to contend with record prices and shortages, China is potentially able to create demand destruction for crude oil without seeing an increase in domestic gasoline or diesel prices.
- Whether China will raise exports to balance gasoline and diesel markets, reducing the price at the pump for Western consumers while increasing their own cost for oil imports, remains unclear; however, given China's new found importance in global oil markets, investors and traders are sure to remain focused on policy measures from Beijing for the remainder of the year.