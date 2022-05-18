OKYO Pharma stock slides 16% in wake of downsized US IPO

May 18, 2022 11:44 AM ETOKYOBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

IPO (Initial public offering)

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

OKYO Pharma (OKYO) shares dropped 16% on Wednesday in the wake of its downsized $2.5M initial public offering.

Shares of the U.K.-based ophthalmology drug developer opened at $3.59, moving as high as $3.69 before sliding to a low of $2.87 in late morning. The stock recently changed hands at $3.05, down 16%, at approximately 11:15 a.m. ET.

OKYO held its IPO on Tuesday, pricing 625K American Depositary Shares at $4 per ADS, with each ADS representing 65 ordinary shares. Underwriters were granted a 45-day option to buy up to 94k additional ADSs.

The shares finished their debut session down 10% at $3.62.

OKYO’s IPO had been downsized. In mid-April, the company said in a filing that it intended to raise net proceeds of up to $10.4M through an IPO. Last Friday, the company said it would seek up to $2.9M.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.