OKYO Pharma stock slides 16% in wake of downsized US IPO

OKYO Pharma (OKYO) shares dropped 16% on Wednesday in the wake of its downsized $2.5M initial public offering.

Shares of the U.K.-based ophthalmology drug developer opened at $3.59, moving as high as $3.69 before sliding to a low of $2.87 in late morning. The stock recently changed hands at $3.05, down 16%, at approximately 11:15 a.m. ET.

OKYO held its IPO on Tuesday, pricing 625K American Depositary Shares at $4 per ADS, with each ADS representing 65 ordinary shares. Underwriters were granted a 45-day option to buy up to 94k additional ADSs.

The shares finished their debut session down 10% at $3.62.

OKYO’s IPO had been downsized. In mid-April, the company said in a filing that it intended to raise net proceeds of up to $10.4M through an IPO. Last Friday, the company said it would seek up to $2.9M.