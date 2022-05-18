Hanmi Financial cut to Neutral at DA Davidson on expected underperformance
May 18, 2022 11:55 AM ETHAFCBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- DA Davidson analyst Gary Tenner downgraded Hanmi Financial (HAFC -5.2%) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $25, down from $29.
- The stock has outperformed its peer group by 12% since Nov. of 2021 as sector valuations have narrowed amid the Fed's accelerated tightening campaign and increased recessionary fears, but even at its current valuations,
- Hanmi is likely to underperform the broader sector, given likely above peer deposit betas in a faster, and steeper, rate cycle than previously assumed.
- Since the start of 2022, Hanmi Financial shares fell around 9%, and over a period of one year, shares were up around 3.5%.
- Wall Street analysts stand with a Buy rating on the stock and Seeking Alpha Quant Rating stands with a Strong Buy.