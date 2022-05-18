Hanmi Financial cut to Neutral at DA Davidson on expected underperformance

May 18, 2022 11:55 AM ETHAFCBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • DA Davidson analyst Gary Tenner downgraded Hanmi Financial (HAFC -5.2%) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $25, down from $29.
  • The stock has outperformed its peer group by 12% since Nov. of 2021 as sector valuations have narrowed amid the Fed's accelerated tightening campaign and increased recessionary fears, but even at its current valuations,
  • Hanmi is likely to underperform the broader sector, given likely above peer deposit betas in a faster, and steeper, rate cycle than previously assumed.
  • Since the start of 2022, Hanmi Financial shares fell around 9%, and over a period of one year, shares were up around 3.5%.
  • Wall Street analysts stand with a Buy rating on the stock and Seeking Alpha Quant Rating stands with a Strong Buy.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.