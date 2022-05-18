Wingstop falls as price target lowered to $100 from $120 at Cowen
May 18, 2022 12:07 PM ETWINGBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Cowen analyst Andrew Charles lowered the firm's price target on Wingstop (WING -7.0%) to $100 from $120 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
- The analyst noted the company has presented a sound long-term plan while the near-term is more fluid.
- He said while the plan to grow the AUV's at its 7,000 locations, he was hoping for more context to achieve 2022 guidance for low single digits SSS following a March/April slowdown.
- Since the start of 2022, Wingstop shares fell around 57%, and over a period of one year, shares were down around 45%.
- Wall Street analysts stand with a Buy rating on the stock, whereas Seeking Alpha Quant Rating says to Sell.