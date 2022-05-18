Wingstop falls as price target lowered to $100 from $120 at Cowen

May 18, 2022 12:07 PM ETWINGBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Cowen analyst Andrew Charles lowered the firm's price target on Wingstop (WING -7.0%) to $100 from $120 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
  • The analyst noted the company has presented a sound long-term plan while the near-term is more fluid.
  • He said while the plan to grow the AUV's at its 7,000 locations, he was hoping for more context to achieve 2022 guidance for low single digits SSS following a March/April slowdown.
  • Since the start of 2022, Wingstop shares fell around 57%, and over a period of one year, shares were down around 45%.
  • Wall Street analysts stand with a Buy rating on the stock, whereas Seeking Alpha Quant Rating says to Sell.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.