New Relic announces integration and multi-year partnership with Microsoft Azure
May 18, 2022 12:08 PM ETNew Relic, Inc. (NEWR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- New Relic (NYSE:NEWR -4.3%) partners with Microsoft to help enterprises accelerate cloud migration and multi-cloud initiatives.
- With this partnership, Microsoft Azure customers can use New Relic as their default observability platform natively inside Azure Portal.
- This partnership also aligns both the company's sales teams to deliver greater value to enterprise customers.
- "Developers have become the driving engines behind modern organizations. Our goal at Microsoft is to help them address the real-world needs of their customers with essential building blocks and infrastructure that accelerate solutions. We know there is increasing demand for great observability tools, and our partnership with New Relic will allow us to bring production telemetry tools and insights to the millions of developers building apps with Microsoft Azure and make it easier to get started with Azure for customers already using New Relic.” said Scott Guthrie, Executive VP, Cloud + AI, Microsoft.