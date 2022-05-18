CDC, FDA in discussions for second COVID booster for those under 50: Walensky
- The CDC is "in conversations" with the U.S. FDA about expanding eligibility for a second COVID-19 vaccine for those under the age of 50, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday.
- Speaking at a White House COVID-19 Response Team press briefing, Walensky reiterated the importance of those in that demographic to get a first booster if they have not done so yet to prevent severe disease and hospitalization.
- Currently, a second booster is only available to individuals 50 and over, or those under that age with certain medical conditions. The CDC recommends either the Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) or Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) mRNA vaccines for boosters.
- Walensky expressed concern that populations more vulnerable to COVID have not received a booster. She noted that 62% of those between the ages of 50 and 64 have not received a vaccine dose in the last six months; the figure is 57% for those 65 and older.
- The FDA on Tuesday authorized the use of the Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) shot as a booster for children 5-11 years old.