CDC, FDA in discussions for second COVID booster for those under 50: Walensky

May 18, 2022 12:14 PM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA), BNTX, PFEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor5 Comments

Senate Hearing Examines Continuing Response To Covid-19

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News

  • The CDC is "in conversations" with the U.S. FDA about expanding eligibility for a second COVID-19 vaccine for those under the age of 50, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday.
  • Speaking at a White House COVID-19 Response Team press briefing, Walensky reiterated the importance of those in that demographic to get a first booster if they have not done so yet to prevent severe disease and hospitalization.
  • Currently, a second booster is only available to individuals 50 and over, or those under that age with certain medical conditions. The CDC recommends either the Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) or Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) mRNA vaccines for boosters.
  • Walensky expressed concern that populations more vulnerable to COVID have not received a booster. She noted that 62% of those between the ages of 50 and 64 have not received a vaccine dose in the last six months; the figure is 57% for those 65 and older.
  • The FDA on Tuesday authorized the use of the Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) shot as a booster for children 5-11 years old.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.