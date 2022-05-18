A day after Robinhood Markets (HOOD) introduced its self-custody digital wallet, Block (NYSE:SQ) said it sees self-custody as the future of crypto. And its wallet is part of its larger ecosystem that it's building around bitcoin (BTC-USD).

"Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has the potential to disrupt existing payment networks," using the Lightning Network, said Block (SQ) Chief Financial Officer Amrita Ahuja during the company's investor day.

Other opportunities in the crypto sphere are developing a new mining system; developing TBD, a centralized exchange; and tackling the remittance industry, where the company sees an opportunity to provide cheaper and faster transactions.

Its nascent Bitcoin (BTC-USD) focused ecosystem adds to its already established Square seller ecosystem and Cash App consumer ecosystem. The company is also working on a creator-focused ecosystem through Tidal. Recall that Block (SQ), then Square, acquired a majority stake in the entertainment platform in March 2021.

Another area of growth is global expansion for all its ecosystems.

The Square platform represents a ~$120B gross profit opportunity and Cash App represents a $70B+ opportunity, Ahuja said. Over the last five years, Block (SQ) has tripled its addressable market size, she said. It will tap further growth by leveraging connections within its ecosystem, the advantage of its ecosystem of ecosystems approach, she added.

