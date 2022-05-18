Clinical-stage biotech Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) announced additional interim data for its lead candidate DSG3-CAART from a Phase 1 trial called DesCAARTes in adults with mucosal-dominant pemphigus vulgaris (mPV), a rare skin disorder.

The open-label study was designed to identify the maximum tolerated dose of DSG3-CAART, with its primary endpoint being the incidence of adverse events (AEs), including dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs) within three months of the infusion.

The updated interim data from 12 patients in four cohorts indicated no DLTs, such as events of cytokine release syndrome (CRS) of any degree through cohort A4 (2.5 billion cells), the company said.

In terms of secondary endpoints, there was a dose-dependent rise in DSG3-CAART persistence through Day 29 across the cohorts, suggesting there were no immune-mediated reactions to eliminate DSG3-CAART cells.

In the low dose cohorts, including the A3 cohort of 500 million cells, there was no clear pattern in the change of anti-DSG3 Ab levels (ELISA) or disease activity (PDAI) six months into the infusion.

The U.S.-based trial is currently in cohort A5 (5.0 to 7.5 billion cells).

