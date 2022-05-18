V.F. Corp Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
May 18, 2022 5:35 PM ETV.F. Corporation (VFC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- V.F. Corp (NYSE:VFC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 19th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (+74.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.83B (+9.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VFC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.