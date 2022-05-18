Ross Stores Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
May 18, 2022 5:35 PM ETRoss Stores, Inc. (ROST)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 19th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.00 (-25.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.54B (+0.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ROST has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward.