Ross Stores Q1 2023 Earnings Preview

May 18, 2022 5:35 PM ETRoss Stores, Inc. (ROST)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 19th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.00 (-25.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.54B (+0.4% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, ROST has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.