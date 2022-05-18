Endo in talks with creditors for debt restructuring - WSJ
May 18, 2022 12:34 PM ETEndo International plc (ENDP)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) has begun negotiations with its lenders and senior bondholders seeking a possible reorganization of more than $8 billion of its debt, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
- The lawyers representing lenders have already started the confidential discussions with the Dublin, Ireland-based drugmaker. However, the lenders have not yet entered into confidentiality agreements with the company to view propriety information.
- Lenders began talks after the company reported disappointing earnings early this month for 1Q 2022, driven by the loss of exclusive rights to a key drug, The Journal said.
- Endo (ENDP) is already battling thousands of lawsuits over its role in the opioid epidemic. After the company reported ~30% YoY revenue decline for its top sales generator Vasostrict in 1Q 2022, Piper Sandler downgraded the stock and slashed its price target to $1 per share.