Flowers Foods Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 18, 2022 5:35 PM ETFlowers Foods, Inc. (FLO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 19th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.39 (-4.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.4B (+7.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FLO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.