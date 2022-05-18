Deckers Outdoor Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
May 18, 2022 5:35 PM ETDeckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 19th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.32 (+11.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $639.81M (+14.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DECK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.