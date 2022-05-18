Globant Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 18, 2022 5:35 PM ETGlobant S.A. (GLOB)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Globant (NYSE:GLOB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 19th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.16 (+39.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $397.41M (+47.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GLOB has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.