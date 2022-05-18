Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL -13.2%) was not able to outrun the retail trend on Wednesday after reporting earnings impacted by rising costs.

The Evansville, Indiana-based footwear retailer reported a narrow beat on the bottom line, but came up short of sales expectations in its first quarter earnings report on Wednesday. Additionally, net sales and EPS forecasts edged toward the lower end of Wall Street estimates.

However, the headline figures were overshadowed by a laser focus on margins that dominated the discussion of nearly all retail stocks on Wednesday. Gross profit margin for the first quarter fell 410 basis points from the prior year quarter and is expected to remain under pressure as costs continue to increase.

“Due to the current global supply chain issues and transitory inflation, we incurred in Q1 this year, significantly higher transportation and fuel costs, which reduced our merchandise margin by 150 basis points and increased our distribution costs by 190 basis points,” CFO W. Kerry Jackson commented. “I'd like to point out, excluding the unusual 150 basis points in fuel cost, our merchandise margin would have increased in Q1.”

He pointed to marked margin improvements from pre-pandemic levels as another positive note. Still, Jackson indicated these costs in terms of fuel and freight are only likely to worsen. As such, the company has forecast these headwinds to remain in place for the full year and is pursuing pricing actions to mitigate the impact.

On the back of bearish prints from both Target and Walmart, it appeared the market was not ready to accept anything other than stunning beat on profit margins to push shares higher (as in the case of TJX Companies). For Shoe Carnival (SCVL -13.2%), its mixed report did not seem to fit on Wednesday.

