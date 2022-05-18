Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, seeks regulatory approval in Germany
May 18, 2022 12:50 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Cryptocurrency exchange Binance is seeking regulatory approval in Germany with hopes of securing a license in the country, CEO and Founder Changpeng Zhao said during an event on Wednesday.
- As part of its broader efforts to accelerate its global expansion while complying with regulations, Binance is recruiting compliance personnel for its team in Germany, Changpeng said.
- "Our team is definitely talking with regulators here," Changpeng highlighted.
- The move comes after the world's largest crypto exchange by trading volume had gained regulatory approval to custody digital assets in France.
- In mid-March, Binance got licensed as a digital asset service provider from the Central Bank of Bahrain.