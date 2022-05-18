Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, seeks regulatory approval in Germany

May 18, 2022 12:50 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Global Communication Network

imaginima/iStock via Getty Images

  • Cryptocurrency exchange Binance is seeking regulatory approval in Germany with hopes of securing a license in the country, CEO and Founder Changpeng Zhao said during an event on Wednesday.
  • As part of its broader efforts to accelerate its global expansion while complying with regulations, Binance is recruiting compliance personnel for its team in Germany, Changpeng said.
  • "Our team is definitely talking with regulators here," Changpeng highlighted.
  • The move comes after the world's largest crypto exchange by trading volume had gained regulatory approval to custody digital assets in France.
  • In mid-March, Binance got licensed as a digital asset service provider from the Central Bank of Bahrain.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.