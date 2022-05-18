Kohl's Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
May 18, 2022 12:55 PM ETKohl's Corporation (KSS)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 19th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.70 (-33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.69B (-5.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KSS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.