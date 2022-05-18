Vipshop Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 18, 2022 12:55 PM ETVipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 19th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 (-24.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.78B (-12.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VIPS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.