Hot Stocks: TGT, NXGN drop on earnings; TJX, TCS rally

An earnings-induced retreat in Target (NYSE:TGT) put pressure on the retail sector in Wednesday's intraday trading. The stock lost a quarter of its value as its latest results showed signs that inflation was cutting into profits.

Even with TGT's disappointment, there were bright spots in the retail sector. TJX (TJX) and The Container Store (TCS) both rose following their own quarterly reports.

In other earnings news, NextGen Healthcare (NXGN) retreated following the release of its financial figures.

Decliners

Target (TGT) endured a massive sell-off in the wake of its latest quarterly report. High costs, driven by ongoing inflation, cut into the retailer's bottom line, sparking a 25% drop in its share price during midday action.

TGT impressed analysts with its revenue figure, revealing a top line that rose 4% from last year. However, the firm's earnings number came in well short of expectations, hurt by lower margins.

NextGen Healthcare (NXGN) also posted an earnings-inspired decline. Shares retreated about 4% after the company issued lackluster financial figures.

The company posted net income for its latest quarter, compared to a loss recorded in the same period last year. On a non-GAAP basis, the firm's EPS dipped from last year and failed to top expectations.

Gainers

While retailers in general suffered in the wake of TGT's earnings disaster, TJX (TJX) managed to buck the overall trend, thanks to its own Street-beating quarterly profit. Shares of the retailer climbed 8% in midday action.

TJX reported revenue that rose 13% from last year, although this growth came up short of analysts' projections. However, as opposed to TGT, the company managed to exceed expectations on its bottom line.

The Container Store (TCS) represented another bright spot in retail. The stock rose 8% in midday action after the firm surpassed projections on both its top and bottom lines.

