Bright Green stock jumps 31%, day after gaining 216% in market debut

May 18, 2022 12:57 PM ETBGXXBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Marijuana cannabis stock market growth concept Illustration

lorozco3D/iStock via Getty Images

Bright Green (BGXX) stock shot up 31% on Wednesday, the day after it soared 216% following a direct listing of its shares on Nasdaq.

Shares of the cannabis cultivator opened at $23.73, hitting a low of $18.01 before soaring to a high of $34.77 in mid-morning. The stock last changed hands at $33.11, up 31%, at approximately 12:45 p.m. ET.

The stock finished its debut session at $25.25, up 216% from its reference price of $8 per share.

The company said in a filing on May 13 that certain registered stockholders planned to offer up to 158.3M shares of its stock. Bright Green will not receive any proceeds from the deal.

Based in Florida, Bright Green has been conditionally authorized by the US Drug Enforcement Agency to cultivate and sell cannabis for medical, research and manufacturing purposes.

For a more in-depth view of Bright Green, check out SA contributor Donovan Jones’s “Bright Green Files for US Direct Listing”.

