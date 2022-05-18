Bright Green stock jumps 31%, day after gaining 216% in market debut

Bright Green (BGXX) stock shot up 31% on Wednesday, the day after it soared 216% following a direct listing of its shares on Nasdaq.

Shares of the cannabis cultivator opened at $23.73, hitting a low of $18.01 before soaring to a high of $34.77 in mid-morning. The stock last changed hands at $33.11, up 31%, at approximately 12:45 p.m. ET.

The stock finished its debut session at $25.25, up 216% from its reference price of $8 per share.

The company said in a filing on May 13 that certain registered stockholders planned to offer up to 158.3M shares of its stock. Bright Green will not receive any proceeds from the deal.

Based in Florida, Bright Green has been conditionally authorized by the US Drug Enforcement Agency to cultivate and sell cannabis for medical, research and manufacturing purposes.

