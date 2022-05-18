Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) CEO David Solomon is keeping an eye on credit markets for signs of recession as financial conditions tighten after the Federal Reserve began to raise interest rates to combat inflation.

He's watching for materially wider credit spreads, Solomon said Tuesday in a phone interview with Bloomberg. The bank's clients are recognizing that economic conditions are tightening, and that process has been orderly so far, he said. The movement in asset prices "is not surprising" given the tighter monetary policy.

Though the drop in stock prices is predictable, it would be "concerning" if the tumult spilled over to credit spreads, he added.

Solomon said he's not overly concerned about the risk of recession, noting that there's at least a 30% chance for a contraction in the next 1-2 years according to the firm's economists.

"We have to get rid of inflation," he said. "Inflation is extremely punitive, especially on those that are living week to week, paycheck to paycheck. It's a big, big tax on that part of society."

Earlier Wednesday, Wells Fargo Investment Institute now says its base case is for a mild recession at the end of 2022 and early 2023.

Earlier this month, Goldman's equity strategy team said a recession could push the S&P 500 down to 3,600 (from 3,973 currently).