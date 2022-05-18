Canada Goose Holdings Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
May 18, 2022 12:59 PM ETCanada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Canada Goose Holdings (NYSE:GOOS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 19th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 (-200.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $173.94M (-16.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GOOS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.