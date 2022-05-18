Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, has launched an investigation into the tax and stock buyback practices of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

In a May 18 letter to Abbott (ABT) CEO Robert Ford, Wyden wrote he is looking for information related to the company's "stunningly low effective tax rate" averaging 12% over the last few years and how much it spent on stock buybacks since 2018.

The senator alleges that Abbott's (ABT) effective tax rate were as follows: 9.6% in 2019; 10% in 2020; and 13.9% in 2021.

He added Abbott appears to be benefitting from "several well-known tax haven jurisdictions" given the company has claimed its tax expenses were favorably impacted from operations in areas such as Puerto Rico, Switzerland, and Ireland.

Wyden is also seeking to know whether tax cuts Abbott (ABT) received under a 2017 tax law were used for those stock repurchases instead of making improvements to a Michigan baby formula plant that has been shut for months.

He also asks the company when it first became aware of the issues at the Sturgis, Mich., plant and how much money it will commit to the facility going forward.

Abbott (ABT) and the U.S. FDA recently agreed on steps to reopen the Sturgis plant.