As Ukraine war continues, Google pulls nearly all of its employees out of Russia

Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) has reportedly moved nearly all of its employees out of Russia in what is the latest move by Western corporations to cease operations in the country due Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Google (GOOG) has pulled the bulk of its workforce out of Russia in a move that effectively puts an end to the Alphabet (GOOG) subsidiary's business in the country for the foreseeable future. Google (GOOG) began taking its employees out of Russia in March, and the Journal said most of those workers chose to continue working for the company in other areas such as Dubai.

Google's (GOOG) relationship with Moscow was rocky long before the United States and dozens of other nations imposed widespread and stringent economic sanctions on Russia to punish the country for its invasion of Ukraine that started in February. In late 2021, Russia slapped Google (GOOG) with a 7.2 billion rubles fine--equivalent to $110.5 million--for failing to remove content online that Russian officials declared to be illegal.

In late March, a Russian court froze Google's (GOOG) main bank account in the country, and then transferred Google's (GOOG) funds out of the account. The move left Google (GOOG) with no way to pay employees or cover its expenses.

Earlier Wednesday, Google's (GOOG) Russian subsidiary filed for bankruptcy due to the freezing of its funds.

Google's (GOOG) moves come after McDonald's (MCD) said earlier this week that it will sell all of its restaurants and operations in Russia after more than 30 years in the country.