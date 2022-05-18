Amazon is accused by New York agency of discrimination violations
May 18, 2022 1:15 PM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN -6.1%) has been accused in an administrative complaint filed by a state agency in New York that it discriminated against pregnant and disabled workers by denying them "reasonable accommodations" and forcing them to take unpaid leave.
- The e-commerce giant has more than 39,000 workers across New York in nearly two dozen worksites, which employ in-house consultants who evaluate accommodation requests, per a statement from the governor’s office. The company is being accused by the New York State Division of Human Rights of promoting a policy that allows onsite managers to override recommendations from the consultants, which is said to have led to denials in the worker requests..
- Per Associated Press, the complaint also alleges that Amazon's (AMZN) policy leads to employees with disabilities being forced to take unpaid medical leave even when the accommodation consultant has identified a reasonable accommodation that would allow the employee to perform the essential functions of their position without an undue burden.
Amazon (AMZN) traded lower on Wednesday after Target's earnings report and guidance update sent a shadow over the retail sector.