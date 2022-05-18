Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) -8.8% in Wednesday's trading as Piper Sandler downgraded shares to Underweight from Neutral with a $16 price target, cut from $19, expecting cost inflation will have a disproportionate impact on the company's project returns, and in turn free cash flow and capital return.

While hedges provide a tailwind into 2023, analyst Mark Lear projects materially higher costs in 2023-24 will drive significantly lower margins, returns and free cash flow in 2024.

While the Haynesville shale has seen a ramp in activity and is well positioned geographically to take advantage of growing demand, Lear believes Comstock's (CRK) returns and FCF potential will come under pressure in a long-term inflationary environment, adding that the company's Q4 2021 and Q1 2022 results "have not stacked up well compared to [its] historic performance."

As a pure-play Haynesville operator, Lear says Comstock (CRK) delivers the highest full-cycle gas breakeven across his gas coverage.

Comstock Resources (CRK) recently reported in-line Q1 adjusted earnings and a 54% Y/Y revenue increase to $524M.