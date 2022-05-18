Comstock Resources cut at Piper as higher operating expense seen

May 18, 2022 1:17 PM ETComstock Resources, Inc. (CRK)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Drone View Of An Oil Or Gas Drill Fracking Rig Pad with Beautiful Cloud Filled Sky

Joey Ingelhart/E+ via Getty Images

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) -8.8% in Wednesday's trading as Piper Sandler downgraded shares to Underweight from Neutral with a $16 price target, cut from $19, expecting cost inflation will have a disproportionate impact on the company's project returns, and in turn free cash flow and capital return.

While hedges provide a tailwind into 2023, analyst Mark Lear projects materially higher costs in 2023-24 will drive significantly lower margins, returns and free cash flow in 2024.

While the Haynesville shale has seen a ramp in activity and is well positioned geographically to take advantage of growing demand, Lear believes Comstock's (CRK) returns and FCF potential will come under pressure in a long-term inflationary environment, adding that the company's Q4 2021 and Q1 2022 results "have not stacked up well compared to [its] historic performance."

As a pure-play Haynesville operator, Lear says Comstock (CRK) delivers the highest full-cycle gas breakeven across his gas coverage.

Comstock Resources (CRK) recently reported in-line Q1 adjusted earnings and a 54% Y/Y revenue increase to $524M.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.