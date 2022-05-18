Domestic coal price charts form space needle pattern
May 18, 2022 1:21 PM ETARLP, UNG, CEIX, ARCH, BTUBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor8 Comments
- US thermal coal producers have enjoyed strong performance year to date, as Europe has bid up liquified natural gas prices to rebuild inventories, driving Asian buyers to substitute thermal coal into the power stack, and resulting in record seaborne thermal coal prices:
- However, for US producers international prices are only ~14% of the story; the EIA estimates that US coal production will rise to 621mt in 2022, with only ~89mt being sold into export markets.
- Taking Alliance (ARLP) as an example, the company has contracted 4.1mt for export sale in 2022, but contracted 26.0mt with domestic customers; assuming a $250/t export price, and given guidance for a $59/t blended sales price, the implied domestic sales price is a bit less than $30/t.
- Alliance's (ARLP) "EBITDA cost per ton" (cash cost) has averaged ~$30 in recent quarters, which would suggest that legacy domestic contracts, accounting for more than 85% of volumes, are around break-even.
- But those break-even prices are based on contracts signed in recent years, when spot prices and natural gas prices were much lower; future contracts are likely to be priced in relation to current domestic spot pricing, export prices, and natural gas substitution costs.
- Seaborne thermal coal prices currently sit above $400/t, US natural gas prices (UNG) currently trade above $8.00 per Mmbtu, or ~$190 per ton of coal on an energy equivalent basis; both factors have led domestic spot prices to rally to all-time highs.
- In the Illinois basin, where the lion's share of Alliance (ARLP) production is located, spot prices have rallied from ~$35/t in late 2021 to over $122/t currently:
- In the case of Alliance (ARLP), adding even $50 per ton to domestic sales would add $1.3b to annual EBITDA; the company's market cap is currently $2.3b, and in-basin spot prices have rallied far more than $50/t.
- The impact of improved in-basin pricing is similar for other domestic producers, CONSOL (CEIX), Arch (ARCH) and even Peabody (BTU) should benefit greatly from elevated in-basin pricing, though Peabody (BTU) is predominately exposed to PRB pricing which has not rallied in step with basins east of the Mississippi.
- Ahead of Q2 results, investors are likely to remain laser focused on the impact of improved in-basin pricing, and resulting 2023 contract price levels.