Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) shares tumbled on Wednesday even as the data-warehousing company announced that financial technology company Stripe has joined Snowflake's data cloud and retail data cloud.

The announcement, made on Wednesday, will see the two companies come together to let their customers, including those in the retail and consumer packaged goods industries, use their Stripe payment data and put it directly into Snowflake.

"Through Stripe Data Pipeline and Snowflake Secure Data Sharing, customers will be able to join all their Stripe data and reports with other operational data stored in Snowflake – giving companies a single source of truth for making business decisions," a statement announcing the deal said.

Snowflake's (SNOW) global head of retail and consumer products Rosemary Hua said the deal would allow for an increase in value in the data generated.

“As companies bring together data from across their business ecosystem into Snowflake to make data-driven decisions and fuel their growth, the addition of Stripe data will enable companies to deliver better experiences to their customers and power future growth," Hua explained.

Snowflake (SNOW) shares fell more than 7.5% to $134.85 in mid-day trading.

Other cloud software stocks fell sharply on Wednesday, including Twilio (TWLO), Bandwidth (BAND) and Salesforce (CRM), all of which saw declines of at least 3.5%.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Lone Capital had exited its stake in Snowflake (SNOW), while also cutting and adding to several other positions in its portfolio.