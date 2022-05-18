GXO Logistics briefly pares some losses after CNBC commentators mention positively

  • GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) earlier pared some losses after a CNBC commentator talked positively about the logistics company. XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) was also mentioned bullishly.
  • "There is just no doubt that logistics are so necessary, so in demand," Jenny Harrington said on CNBC earlier. "They have huge earnings growth."
  • Harrington, who recently added to her position in GXO, pointed out that XPO is down 34% and GXO has dropped 42%.
  • CNBC commentator CNBC Stephen Weiss also was bullish on GXO during the show.
  • For GXO "All the tailwinds are at their back," Weiss said. "Their quarter was phenomenal, 19% revenue growth. This is a momentary dislocation, but logistics is ever more important now."
  • Last month, Susquehanna saw abundant opportunity in logistics and trucking.
