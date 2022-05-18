GXO Logistics briefly pares some losses after CNBC commentators mention positively
May 18, 2022 1:33 PM ETGXO Logistics, Inc. (GXO), XPOBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) earlier pared some losses after a CNBC commentator talked positively about the logistics company. XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) was also mentioned bullishly.
- "There is just no doubt that logistics are so necessary, so in demand," Jenny Harrington said on CNBC earlier. "They have huge earnings growth."
- Harrington, who recently added to her position in GXO, pointed out that XPO is down 34% and GXO has dropped 42%.
- CNBC commentator CNBC Stephen Weiss also was bullish on GXO during the show.
- For GXO "All the tailwinds are at their back," Weiss said. "Their quarter was phenomenal, 19% revenue growth. This is a momentary dislocation, but logistics is ever more important now."
- Last month, Susquehanna saw abundant opportunity in logistics and trucking.