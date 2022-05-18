Senator Dan Sullivan (R-AK) has introduced legislation on Wednesday that seeks to curb big asset managers' power over publicly traded companies.

The bill, co-sponsored by 12 other Republican senators, would require investment advisers of passively managed funds, like Vanguard and BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), to vote proxies according to fund investors' preferences, not the adviser's.

In his 2020 letter to CEOs, BlackRock (BLK) Chair Larry Fink emphasized the importance of incorporating climate-change and other sustainability issues into business plans. The world's largest asset manager said it would ask companies that it invests in to disclose climate-related risks and plans for reaching environmental goals. In line with that, it would vote against directors of companies that aren't making sufficient progress in that area, he said.

"The American people deserve the opportunity to vote on behalf of their investments, including those made in index funds," Sullivan said in a statement. "Massive Wall Street firms should not be able to coopt this voting power to essentially control our entire public market."

Other publicly traded asset managers include Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM), T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW), AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB), and Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN).

