NN swings higher after $1.3M insider buying transaction
May 18, 2022 1:51 PM ETNN, Inc. (NNBR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) pops up as it goes on insider buying streak with latest filing disclosing the change in beneficial ownership for $1.3M shares purchased.
- As per FORM 4, 10% owner of the company Corre Partners Management has bought 564,188 shares at the price range of $2.30 - $2.44 each.
- That follows CEO Warren Veltman's $119.26K shares purchase, CFO Michael Felcher's $11.87K, and Director Jeri Harman's $24.98K buying.
- Stock is up 6% at the current pixel time on Wednesday.
- A quick look through the company's ownership structure:
- On May 16, 2022, Seeking Alpha Quant Rating System has flagged NN stock at the high risk of performing badly due to its negative EPS revisions and decelerating momentum when compared to other Industrials stocks.