Sorrento' unit Scilex begins dosing in mid-stage study of SP-103 for lower back pain

May 18, 2022 1:55 PM ETSorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Medical Science Laboratory with Diverse Multi-Ethnic Team of Microbiology Scientists Have Meeting on Developing Drugs, Medicine, Doing Biotechnology Research. Working on Computers, Analyzing Samples

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

  • Sorrento Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:SRNE)) majority-owned unit Scilex said the first patient was dosed in a phase 2 trial of SP-103 in patients with moderate to severe acute lower back pain (LBP).
  • Scilex said its current marketed product, ZTlido (lidocaine topical system), has label claims regarding superior adhesion qualities as compared to other products and SP-103 has the same adhesion characteristics.
  • Scilex is developing SP-103 to be a triple-strength, non-aqueous lidocaine topical system to treat acute LBP.
  • "It is a significant milestone for Scilex to begin the next development phase of the triple-dose strength of FDA-approved ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido). Most of the off-label use of topical lidocaine products is for the treatment of LBP. However, the low dosage strength of existing lidocaine products does not always provide sufficient pain relief," said Scilex Chief Medical Officer Dmitri Lissin.
