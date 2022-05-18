Volta trades lower as Cantor lowers price target citing liquidity concerns
May 18, 2022 1:56 PM ETVolta Inc. (VLTA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Cantor Fitzgerald maintained its Overweight rating on Volta (NYSE:VLTA) stock but lowered price target to $6 (from $8 earlier) amidst addressing liquidity concerns.
- Management in its recent earnings call indicated that, "substantial doubt that the company cannot continue as a going concern in the next 12 months based on reasonable information. No assurances can be provided that additional funding will be available at terms acceptable to the company, if at all."
- As of Q1, Volta had $205.2M in cash and $20M in long-term debt; the company has a quarterly cash burn rate of ~$40M.
- Management guided FY22 total capex of $140M-160M and plans to lower the company's burn rate over the subsequent quarters.
- Cantor believes that in the long term it is bullish as revenue is seen more than doubling in 2022 but however it remains conservative for the short term as it will need additional $250-300M in funding sometime this year.
- The rating firm remains cautious until additional funding can be secured.