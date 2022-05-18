Bank of America is growing more bearish on prospects for Carrier Global Corp. (NYSE:CARR -6.3%) as inflation weakens consumers.

A team of analysts from the bank wrote in a note on Wednesday that its attendance at the Heating Air-Conditioning & Refrigeration Distributors International Focus Conference last week has left them feeling less optimistic about industry dynamics. In particular, North American residential HVAC was cited as likely to come under significant pressure into 2023.

As a result, the team reassessed its ratings on stocks in the sector, downgrading Carrier (CARR) on its high exposure to the segment.

“Relative to peers, [Carrier] (CARR) has the highest exposure to North American residential HVAC,” the team explained. “We see several headwinds to residential HVAC including concern around excess channel inventory into [late 2022]/2023, potentially fading price momentum, and a risk of a soft consumer recession.”

While mitigating impacts from commercial demand, an expected heatwave in the summer, transport refrigeration, and cost actions were noted, they were not enough to buoy the firm’s rating. As such, the stock was downgraded from “Buy” to “Neutral” and the bank’s price target was cut from $70 to $50.

Elsewhere, a “Neutral” rating was maintained on Trane Technologies (TT) while Johnson Controls (JCI -2.3%), by contrast, was “Buy” rated.

“Our top pick for the HVAC sector is Buy-rated Johnson Controls (JCI) which we favor on lowest relative exposure to North American residential end markets and below-peer valuation,” the team concluded.

