NIH wants to study longer treatment of Pfizer's Paxlovid in face of COVID reinfections

May 18, 2022

Chief Medical Advisor to the President Anthony Fauci said the NIH is discussing with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) conducting studies examining a longer treatment course of the company's COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid.

Fauci's comments come amid reports that people who took Paxlovid when first experiencing symptoms saw them go away only to see them return once the 5-day treatment was complete.

"We're going to be planning what studies we're going to be doing relatively soon, within the next few days," he said during a Wednesday morning news conference, Reuters reported.

In Pfizer's pivotal trial, 1%-2% of those in the Paxlovid arm had a positive COVID test despite testing negative after treatment, the same as in the placebo group.

In a Bloomberg interview earlier in May, CEO Albert Bourla said that if an individual experienced COVID rebound after a 5-day Paxlovid course, they should take a second course. The U.S. FDA responded that there is no evidence of a benefit of a longer treatment course.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said that use of Paxlovid has increased 315% over the last four weeks.

