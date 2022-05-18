NIH wants to study longer treatment of Pfizer's Paxlovid in face of COVID reinfections

Chief Medical Advisor to the President Anthony Fauci said the NIH is discussing with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) conducting studies examining a longer treatment course of the company's COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid.

Fauci's comments come amid reports that people who took Paxlovid when first experiencing symptoms saw them go away only to see them return once the 5-day treatment was complete.

"We're going to be planning what studies we're going to be doing relatively soon, within the next few days," he said during a Wednesday morning news conference, Reuters reported.

In Pfizer's pivotal trial, 1%-2% of those in the Paxlovid arm had a positive COVID test despite testing negative after treatment, the same as in the placebo group.

In a Bloomberg interview earlier in May, CEO Albert Bourla said that if an individual experienced COVID rebound after a 5-day Paxlovid course, they should take a second course. The U.S. FDA responded that there is no evidence of a benefit of a longer treatment course.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said that use of Paxlovid has increased 315% over the last four weeks.