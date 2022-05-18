Scotts Miracle-Gro CEO sells ~$5.9M in company shares

May 18, 2022 2:13 PM ETThe Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor4 Comments

Maximusnd/iStock via Getty Images

  • Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) has disclosed a share sale by its Chairman & CEO James Hagedorn.
  • Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the company's common stock, worth ~$5.9M, in a transaction dated May 13, 2022.
  • The shares were sold at $96.25 - $99.23 price range.
  • The agriculture chemicals firm recently reported its Q2 results, following which J.P. Morgan upgraded shares to Overweight from Neutral citing valuation and its industry leadership, while Stifel analysts cut their rating to Hold saying the company has a "cheap valuation for a reason."
  • Shares are currently down ~9% and have lost 45.35% in value YTD
 
