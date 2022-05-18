Famed fund manager Jeremy Grantham sees Nasdaq and S&P 500's drop doubling

Famed investor Jeremy Grantham said that he expects the S&P 500 (SP500) and the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) to fall about double from recent levels.

"The other day we were down 19.9 on the S&P and about 27 on the Nasdaq," Grantham said earlier in a CNBC interview. "I would say that at minimum we are likely to do twice that and if we are unlucky, which is quite possible, we will do three legs like that and it may take a couple of years, as it did 2000."

"This bubble superficially looks like very much like 2000, focused on U.S. tech, led by Nasdaq going to incredible highs," Grantham added.

Grantham's comments come after his January commentary that the stock market is in a "superbubble" and he expected the S&P 500 to plunge about 45% from current levels to a mark around 2,500.

His remarks also comes as The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled more than 1,100 points Wednesday afternoon and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite shed some 4% as investors dumped consumer names following disappointing earnings numbers from Target.

"We should be in a recession, mild or severe, is the question," Grantham said on CNBC earlier. "But we should be in some sort of recession fairly quickly and profit margins, from a real peak, have a long way that they can decline."

"I think this kind of 2000 bubble that we had is dangerously likely to morph into the 1970s, where inflation is always a part of the background discussion and where growth rate starts to dwindle away," Grantham, the co-founder and chief investment strategist of Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterlo, added.

