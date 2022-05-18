Cardiac device maker Heart Test seeking to raise $10M through IPO

May 18, 2022 2:28 PM ETBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Medical device maker Heart Test Laboratories (HSCS) has filed to raise around $10M through an initial public offering.

Heart Test didn’t disclose terms in its filing, but indicated in its filing fee form that it was looking to raise up to $10M through the sale of an undisclosed number of units, with each unit consisting of one share and one warrant to buy one share. If the warrants are exercised, the deal could generate $20M.

The medtech company intends to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol HSCS. The Benchmark Company is serving as bookrunner.

Heart Test’s lead product, MyoVista, is an electrocardiogram, or ECG, device aimed at providing diagnostic information that is traditionally obtained through cardiac imaging, which is generally a more expensive procedure. The company plans to use proceeds from the IPO in part to win FDA clearance for the product.

The company is still operating in the red. For fiscal 2021, Heart Test reported a net loss of $2.5M on revenue of $26K.

