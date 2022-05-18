Eli Lilly says COVID therapy bebtelovimab effective against dominant U.S. COVID strain
May 18, 2022 2:37 PM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) said that testing has confirmed that its monoclonal antibody bebtelovimab is effective against all COVID-19 variants of concern, including BA.2, which is currently the dominant strain in the U.S.
- In addition, tests demonstrated effectiveness against BA2.12.1. CDC statistics show that as of the week ended May 14, BA.2 accounted for 51.9% of infections and BA2.12.1, 47.5%. Both are subvariants of Omicron.
- Lilly (LLY) has an agreement with the U.S. government to supply 600M doses of bebtelovimab.