Eli Lilly says COVID therapy bebtelovimab effective against dominant U.S. COVID strain

May 18, 2022 2:37 PM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment

A monoclonal antibody is an antibody made by cloning a unique white blood cell. Coronavirus

Naeblys/iStock via Getty Images

  • Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) said that testing has confirmed that its monoclonal antibody bebtelovimab is effective against all COVID-19 variants of concern, including BA.2, which is currently the dominant strain in the U.S.
  • In addition, tests demonstrated effectiveness against BA2.12.1. CDC statistics show that as of the week ended May 14, BA.2 accounted for 51.9% of infections and BA2.12.1, 47.5%. Both are subvariants of Omicron.
  • Lilly (LLY) has an agreement with the U.S. government to supply 600M doses of bebtelovimab.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.