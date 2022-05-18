CF Industries (NYSE:CF), the world's largest nitrogen fertilizer company, predicts the product will remain expensive for at least two more years, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

Nitrogen prices have been skyrocketing as the war in Ukraine places much of the world's supply at risk, since Russia is major producer.

But farmers in the U.S. are not yet shying away from buying, CF Industries (CF) senior VP of sales and market development Bert Frost told BMO's Global Farm to Market Conference, seeing "demand deferral," not demand destruction.

CF Industries (CF) shares have slumped to low's of the day, -6.9%, as stocks tumble across the board.

CF is "no longer a bullish opportunity and might be overvalued despite rising fertilizer prices," since the company's long-term prospects are hurt by skyrocketing U.S. LNG exports and an associated fall in the energy cost spread, Harrison Schwartz writes in an analysis newly published on Seeking Alpha.