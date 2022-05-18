Faraday Future plan to open flagship brand experience center in Beverly Hills
May 18, 2022 2:38 PM ETFaraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE +4.5%) announced its flagship brand experience center will be located in Beverly Hills, California,
- The site will be used to promoted the FF 91 model, which is due to released in Q3 of this year.
- Faraday Future (FFIE) said the retail space will be used to highlight the brand's advanced technology, distinctive luxury, and futuristic design. The company received its dealer license from the State of California for U.S. operations, which allows it to sell directly to users in the state and to sell vehicles online to users outside of California.
- The electric vehicle startup plans to go to market using a unique direct sales model leveraging its online platforms, brand stores, and partner showrooms for an asset-light sales network.
