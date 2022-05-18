Ecopetrol, Occidental to develop four oil blocks offshore Colombia

Offshore Oil Rig At Sunset

imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) announced an agreement on Wednesday to develop four deepwater blocks off the coast of Colombia with Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), according to Reuters.

Ecopetrol (EC) said it will take a 40% stake in the blocks while Occidental (OXY) subsidiary Anadarko Colombia will have a 60% stake and will serve as operator.

The deal is subject to approval from Colombia's oil regulator, the company said.

