Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares plunged in after-hours trading after the networking equipment giant posted third-quarter results that missed expectations, while also lowering full-year earnings estimates.

For the period ending April 30, Cisco said it earned an adjusted 87 per share on $12.8 billion in revenue. Analysts were expecting the company to earn 86 cents per share on $13.34 billion in sales.

"We continued to see solid demand for our technologies and our business transformation is progressing well," said Chuck Robbins, chair and CEO of Cisco in a statement. "While Covid lockdowns in China and the war in Ukraine impacted our revenue in the quarter, the fundamental drivers across our business are strong and we remain confident in the long term."

However, Cisco (CSCO) lowered its full-year earnings per share forecast to be between $3.29 and $3.37 per share, down from a previous outlook of $3.41 to $3.46 per share. Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.44 for the full-year.

Full-year revenue is expected to grow between 2% and 3%, down from a previous outlook of 5.5% to 6.5% growth.

Looking ahead to the next quarter, Cisco (CSCO) expects revenue to decline between 1% and 5.5%, while adjusted earnings between 76 cents and 84 cents per share.

Cisco (CSCO) shares fell nearly 13% to $42.21 in extended-hours trading following the results. Competitors Juniper Networks (JNPR) and Arista Networks (ANET) fell in sympathy.

The company is scheduled to host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. EST to discuss the results.

Last month, Citi downgraded Cisco (CSCO) shares to sell, with the investment firm expecting some challenges to its market share from rivals.