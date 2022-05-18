Will Applied Materials Q2 earnings beat amid strong demand?

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 19, after market close.

The consensus EPS estimate is $1.90 (+16.6% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $6.35B (+13.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AMAT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 21 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 16 downward.

Investors will look out for demand outlook as well as commentary on integrated circuit manufacturing slowdown in China and the country's self-reliance plans.

ASML (ASML) rose on stronger-than-expected results and upbeat forecast, lifting stocks of chip equipment makers, including AMAT.

Micron Technology (MU) gained after posting better-than-expected earnings and outlook, which Mizuho Securities said was a positive read-through for stocks such as AMAT.

Global chip sales stood at $151.7B in Q1, up 23% Y/Y but down 0.5% from Q4. Evercore said growth was below seasonal on a sequential basis, but Y/Y growth is "broad-based, supported by favorable pricing trends".

SA contributor JR Research revised AMAT's rating to Hold, given its weaker technical outlook, impacting its risk/reward profile.

AMAT rose after its Q1 earnings topped Street view. It projected Q2 adj. EPS of $1.75-$2.05 and net sales of ~$6.35B, +/- $300M. This includes impact of supply chain challenges.

