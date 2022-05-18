Equity Residential in forward sales pacts for up to 13M shares
May 18, 2022 3:32 PM ETEquity Residential (EQR)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has entered into a forward sale agreement with a group of banks to sell up to 13M shares of common stock, according to a filing submitted on Wednesday. Under such an arrangement the offering is agreed upon today with a settlement date in the future, allowing the company to lock in the sale at the current trading price.
- The shares to be sold consist of ~11.3M of shares that remain unsold under a 2019 prospectus and an additional 1.74M shares.
- The company won't initially receive any proceeds from the sale of borrowed shares by a forward seller, but will get proceeds with the particular forward sale agreement is physically settled on one or more dates specified by the company. It will pay a commission that will not exceed, but may be lower than, 2.0% of the gross sales price of shares sold through agents.
- Equity Residential (EQR) shares have been basically flat from a year ago, as the S&P 500 has dropped 4.6% as seen in this graph.
