Equity Residential in forward sales pacts for up to 13M shares

May 18, 2022 3:32 PM ETEquity Residential (EQR)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Modern apartment building

Sundry Photography/iStock via Getty Images

  • Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has entered into a forward sale agreement with a group of banks to sell up to 13M shares of common stock, according to a filing submitted on Wednesday. Under such an arrangement the offering is agreed upon today with a settlement date in the future, allowing the company to lock in the sale at the current trading price.
  • The shares to be sold consist of ~11.3M of shares that remain unsold under a 2019 prospectus and an additional 1.74M shares.
  • The company won't initially receive any proceeds from the sale of borrowed shares by a forward seller, but will get proceeds with the particular forward sale agreement is physically settled on one or more dates specified by the company. It will pay a commission that will not exceed, but may be lower than, 2.0% of the gross sales price of shares sold through agents.
  • Equity Residential (EQR) shares have been basically flat from a year ago, as the S&P 500 has dropped 4.6% as seen in this graph.
  • Last month, Equity Residential (EQR) Q1 earnings missed as rents rose, but so did delinquency
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.