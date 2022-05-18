US weekly rail traffic declines 5.4%
May 18, 2022 3:51 PM ETBerkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A), CNI, BRK.B, UNPCP, CSX, NSC, BIP, BIPCBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor6 Comments
- The Association of American Railroads (AAR) has reported US rail traffic down 5.4% Y/Y to 505,120 carloads and intermodal units for the week ending May. 14, 2022.
- Total carloads for the week were 230,128, down 5.2% while intermodal volume was 274,992 containers and trailers, down 5.5% Y/Y.
- 3 of the 10 carload commodity groups posted an increase that included non-metallic minerals, up 1,570 carloads, to 33,344; farm products excl. grain, and food, up 993 carloads, to 16,257; and motor vehicles and parts, up 625 carloads, to 13,097.
- Commodity groups posting decline includes coal down 4,317 carloads, to 64,015; grain, down 3,561 carloads, to 21,910; and metallic ores and metals, down 2,289 carloads, to 21,426.
- North American rail volume for the week on 12 reporting U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads totaled 325,431 carloads, down 4.2% Y/Y; intermodal units were 367,153, down 4.2% Y/Y.
- Canadian railroads reported 74,072 carloads for the week, down 5.1%, and 76,004 intermodal units, down 1.8%; Mexican railroads reported 21,231 carloads, up 12.6%, and intermodal units 16,157, up 9.5% Y/Y.
- On Tuesday, Bill Ackman's Pershing Square trims Hilton stake, boosts Canadian Pacific Railway (CP).
