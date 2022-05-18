Block's Square acquires GoParrot platform for restaurants

May 18, 2022

  • Block's (NYSE:SQ) Square seller ecosystem has acquired GoParrot, a digital ordering and marketing platform for restaurants, the company said Wednesday. Terms of the transaction weren't disclosed.
  • The acquisition offers Square sellers a customizable white-label app that merchants can design for their own brand. Buyers using the app can place orders while viewing top-selling items and deal popups.
  • GoParrot also provides restaurants with advanced marketing software, Square's statement said.
  • On Tuesday, Block's (SQ) Square integrated Afterpay BNPL to in-person sales
