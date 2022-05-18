Martin Shkreli released from federal prison into halfway house

May 18, 2022

  • Former hedge fund manager and pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli has been released from a federal prison in Pennsylvania and is now in a halfway house in New York, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
  • He can leave the halfway house in mid September.
  • Shkreli was convicted in 2017 on two count of securities fraud and one count of conspiring to commit securities fraud.
  • He is perhaps best known as the CEO of Retrophin and Turing Pharmaceuticals. While at the top position at Turing, he faced controversy after raising the price of the decades-old drug Daraprim from $13.50 to $750 per pill.
