Martin Shkreli released from federal prison into halfway house
May 18, 2022 3:57 PM ETBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Former hedge fund manager and pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli has been released from a federal prison in Pennsylvania and is now in a halfway house in New York, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
- He can leave the halfway house in mid September.
- Shkreli was convicted in 2017 on two count of securities fraud and one count of conspiring to commit securities fraud.
- He is perhaps best known as the CEO of Retrophin and Turing Pharmaceuticals. While at the top position at Turing, he faced controversy after raising the price of the decades-old drug Daraprim from $13.50 to $750 per pill.