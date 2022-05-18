SPAC North American Acquisition Corp. (NAAC) has postponed a shareholder meeting to approve its proposed merger with fraud prevention services provider TeleSign in order to permit more time for certain closing conditions to be met.

NAAC said that to date, a sufficient number of its shareholders have voted in favor of the deal. The SPAC did not elaborate on which conditions still need to be met for the deal to close.

As a result, the shareholder meeting has been moved to June 1. Shareholders as of April 13 are entitled to vote, with the redemption deadline moved to May 27.

NAAC and TeleSign announced in December that they intended to combine, with the deal valuing TeleSign at a pro forma enterprise value of around $1.3B. At the time of the deal, NAAC had $380M in trust and had secured PIPE financing of $107.5M.